Disney+ Announces ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Special

Disney’s mixing The Muppets with Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion for a Halloween special set to air this fall on Disney+. The Muppets Haunted Mansion announcement features Gonzo and Pepe The King Prawn talking about the project with thunder and lightning punctuating the words “haunted mansion” for Gonzo but not when Pepe says it. (Apparently Pepe doesn’t have enough oomph.)

The spooky special will include celebrity cameos and new songs as well as the Muppets.

Disney+ released the following brief synopsis of the Halloween special:

“Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.”