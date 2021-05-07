‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: “Precious Cargo”

Saanvi makes an important discovery and Ben’s involvement with Eureka causes problems on NBC’s Manifest season 3 episode seven. “Precious Cargo” starts off revealing the bodies of Pete and the other two meth heads are encased in a large glass container at Eureka. Ben (Josh Dallas) talks to Dr. Aria Gupta (Mahira Kakkar) about what’s happened and is concerned about the callings. Dr. Gupta tells Ben and Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) that after the last few tests run on Ben, they will no longer be part of Eureka and the project. Ben tries to argue but she refuses to listen to his pleas.

At the police precinct, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) has a calling and her vision becomes fuzzy and dark. She opens the window blinds and spots a large bloom of dark smoke hovering in the sky. She walks outside and is joined by some of her fellow Flight 828 passengers as they follow it. It turns out to be hovering right over Eureka.

Eagan (Ali Lopez-Sohaili) is one of the smoke followers and stands next to Michaela as they watch Ben walking out of Eureka. Eagan notes “goody two-shoes Ben” is walking out of what looks like a secret government base and wonders what he’s up to. Michaela doesn’t respond.

Up at the cabin, Olive (Luna Blaise) is trying to comfort Angelina (Holly Taylor) who’s still grieving the loss of Pete. Holly declares she’s not going to follow the callings anymore and leaves.

Grace (Athena Karkanis) talks to Ben on the phone and he brings her up to date on what’s happening at Eureka.

Michaela visits Ben to find out what he was doing at Eureka, explaining a big black cloud led her there. Ben reveals he was Eureka’s guinea pig which upsets her, and she tries to talk him out of it. Ben believes the science they discover might help save them all.

As Michaela starts to drive off her hands begin to glow. Ben’s about to head back into the house when he sees a group of 828 passengers following Eagan with their hands glowing. Eagan wants Ben to tell him what he’s been up to. One of the men with Eagan drugs Ben and knocks him out.

Michaela runs into the house to tell Ben about her hands and doesn’t see him. However, she smells burning food in the kitchen and quickly turns the oven off. Growing concerned, she spots Ben’s phone lying on the counter. “Ben, where are you?” asks Michaela out loud.

Ben wakes to find himself in a locked room he doesn’t recognize. A large dog comes in barking with Eagan close behind. He informs Ben he saw him coming out of the building under the smoke and demands to know what he’s up to. Ben admits to working with the NSA which is based in the building. Eagan becomes angry, believing the NSA’s the enemy and must be stopped. Ben reveals everything they’ve discovered seems to point to the passengers of 828 having been resurrected.

Eagan leaves Ben locked in the room.

At Eureka, Saanvi talks to Troy and explains the results of the tests show that the meth heads, Ben, and other 828 passengers’ DNA are registering traces of sapphire.

Meanwhile, Ben looks around the room and finds a combination code on the refrigerator. He tries putting in different numbers but is interrupted when Eagan returns with two other passengers from 828 who tie Ben up. Eagan confesses he fears the NSA and others will look at them the way Salem looked at women falsely accused of witchcraft in 1692.

At the precinct, Michaela tries to locate Eagan believing he may be behind Ben’s disappearance. She receives an email message and quickly realizes Ben’s sending her a clue on how to find him.

Back at the cabin, Grace packs up her brother’s things to give away and Cal (Jack Messina) becomes upset. A little later Cal accuses Grace of trying to erase her brother the same way she tried to erase him when he went missing for five and half years by giving away his belongings. Grace apologizes and admits she did that not to try to erase him but because it hurt her too much to see things that reminded her of him. Cal confesses he blames himself for her brother’s death but she says that’s not true.

Michaela and her partner, Drea (Ellen Tamaki), follow the email location to a neighborhood of identical houses. They realize Eagan is “hiding in plain sight” by using a model home.

Over at Eureka, Saanvi barges in and interrupts a meeting with Vance (Daryl Edwards), Dr. Gupta, and other scientists to reveal the discovery of the DNA anomaly. Dr. Gupta thanks Saanvi but asks her to leave.

Ben tries to make a deal with Eagan by claiming they need an inside man at Eureka and that he might be right about fearing them but it’s better to know what they’re up to. Ben says he only wants to save himself and everyone he knows from the death date. They hear arguing and bodies hitting the ground upstairs. Ben tells Eagan that’s his sister, Michaela. She’s a cop and not alone, so Eagan should release him. Eagan cuts Ben loose just as Michaela and Drea come downstairs yelling, “Arms up!”

Michaela arrests Eagan against Ben’s protests.

At the cabin, Olive tries to convince Angelina to stay by saying she’s part of the family. As she’s talking the baby starts to cry and Angelina seems to know just how to hold the baby so she’ll quiet down.

It’s not long after he’s booked that Eagan makes bail and is released. As he walks out of the precinct, he sees Ben waiting for him and realizes Ben bailed him out. Ben asks him to rein in his followers and to remember that he’ll do anything to save his family and everyone he cares about from the death date.

Jared (J.R. Ramirez) meets Sarah (Lauren Norvelle) for coffee and the two admit they have feelings for each other.

At Eureka, Dr. Gupta tells Saanvi to unpack and that her discovery of the DNA anomaly is groundbreaking. She adds that she has something to show her. Saanvi watches as a crate with markings from the Vatican is moved in.

The episode ends with Ben looking at Eureka and witnessing the huge dark cloud hovering above it.







