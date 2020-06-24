‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Shiv Part One”

Back to the Future‘s Lea Thompson directs season one episode seven of The CW’s Stargirl. Episode seven, “Shiv Part One,” is set to air on June 30, 2020.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Shiv Part One” Plot: As Pat (Wilson) teaches Courtney (Bassinger), Yolanda (Monreal), Beth (Washington) and Rick (Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Jackson).







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.