NBC kept Manifest fans hanging for two months before finally announcing the good news: the series has been renewed for a third season. Season two of the mystery thriller finished up on April 6, 2020 and averaged 7.7 million viewers over its 13 episode run.

According to the network, Manifest increased viewership by 88% among the 18-49 age group compared to other NBC programming in the same 10-11pm timeslot.

The cast of the drama’s led by Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone and Josh Dallas as Ben Stone. Athena Karkanis plays Grace Stone, J.R. Ramirez is Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise is Olive Stone, Jack Messina is Cal Stone, Parveen Kaur is Saanvi Bahl, Daniel Sunjata plays Danny, and Matt Long is Zeke Landon.

The series was created by Jeff Rake who serves as executive producer along with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.







