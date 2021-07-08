‘Mr. Corman’ Series Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Questions His Choices

The official trailer for the Apple TV+ comedy series Mr. Corman finds Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing a teacher who has serious doubts about the key decisions he’s made in life. The Apple Original comedy debuts on Friday, August 6, 2021 and follows Gordon-Levitt as the titular character attempting to figure out his path forward.

Joining Joseph Gordon-Levitt in season one are Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

Gordon-Levitt created the series, stars, directs, and executive produces. Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan, and Inman Young also executive produce, with Pamela Harvey-White producing. The comedy was produced for Apple TV+ by A24.

Season one consists of 10 episodes, with episodes one and two arriving on August 6th. New episodes follow on subsequent Fridays.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.








