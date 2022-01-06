‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The Byrdes Threaten Darlene’s Business

Marty and Wendy warn Darlene the Navarro cartel’s response will be brutal if she attempts to begin producing heroin again in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ozark season four part one. The new trailer arrives two weeks ahead of the release of the first seven episodes of the fourth and final season.

The cast is led by Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award winner Laura Linney, and Emmy Award winner Julia Garner. Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Lisa Emery also star. In addition, the cast includes Felix Solis, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Season four part one premieres on January 21, 2022. Netflix hasn’t announced the premiere date for part two of the final season.

Emmy Award nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque. Laura Linney served as co-executive producer.

Season four’s first and third episodes were directed by Andrew Bernstein. Alik Sakharov directed episodes four and five, with Robin Wright directing episodes six and seven.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.







