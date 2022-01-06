‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 11 Preview: Photos, Plot Details, and Air Date

The team’s on the hunt for a kidnapped co-ed on CBS’s FBI season four episode 11. Directed by Matthew McLoota from a script by Keith Eisner, episode 11 – “Grief” – will air on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, and Thomas Philip O’Neill.

“Grief” Plot: As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim. Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina’s condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother.