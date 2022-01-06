‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

A massive ice storm continues to keep the keep the first responders busy on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode two. “Thin Ice” will air on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Thin Ice” Plot: As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Judd and Mateo work furiously to help a trapped Paul, and Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed and left for dead in the snowy hill country.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.