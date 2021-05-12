‘Panic’ Trailer: Teens Risk It All to Escape Their Small Town Lives

The official trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Panic season one introduces a town in which graduating teens participate in a Hunger Games-like competition in order to better their lives. The new trailer features the never before released song, “Not Going Home,” by Tones and I.

Season one stars Olivia Welch as Heather Nill, Mike Faist as Dodge Mason, Jessica Sula as Natalie Williams, Camron Jones as Bishop Mason, Ray Nicholson as Ray Hall, and Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez.

The one-hour drama’s based on Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel and was created, executive produced, and written by Oliver. The Amazon Studios production also has Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Adam Schroeder on board as executive producers.

Amazon Prime Video will release all 10 episodes of Panic on Friday, May 28, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Panic takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed – the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.