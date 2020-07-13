Lucifer dubs himself “Lucifer 2.0” upon his return to Earth, plus Lucifans also learn the sexy Devil has a troublemaking twin brother named Michael in the first official trailer for season five of the Netflix series. Season five, which was supposed to be the final season until Netflix resurrected the ex-Fox series for a sixth and final final season, promises all hell is about to break loose.

In addition to unveiling the full season five trailer, Netflix released a batch of black and white photos from the upcoming season.

Can’t wait to see what’s in store? Unfortunately, you have to. Season five won’t arrive on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure until August 21, 2020. And even then we’ll only be served up half the 16-episode fifth season, with the second part set for release at a later date.

Tom Ellis leads the cast as Lucifer Morningstar. Lauren German plays LAPD Detective Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt is Mazikeen, and DB Woodside is Amenadiel. Rachael Harris is Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia plays Ella Lopez, Kevin Alejandro is Dan “Detective Douche” Espinoza, and Scarlett Estevez plays Trixie. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman (who provided the voice of God in season three), Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo. Lucifer was originally developed for television by Tom Kapinos.

Lucifer is executive produced by Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

The Plot:

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

In the stunning and satisfying fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”