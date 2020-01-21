Trending
Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Internal Affairs”

Malcolm’s in more trouble than usual in Fox’s Prodigal Son season one episode 12. “Internal Affairs” is set to air on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Michael Sheen stars as convicted serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly. Tom Payne plays Dr. Whitly’s conflicted son, Malcolm Bright. The cast also includes Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka.

“Internal Affairs” Plot – Following a mysterious and catastrophic incident in the precinct, Bright faces an internal affairs review as Gil and the team worry about his mental health.



Season One Details:

“Malcolm Bright (Payne) has a gift. He knows how killers think and how their minds work. Why? Back in the 1990s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called ‘The Surgeon.’ So it makes sense Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business.

He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Meet the happy family. Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is intelligent, wealthy, charismatic and also happens to be a predatory sociopath who killed at least 23 people. Bright’s mother, Jessica Whitly (Young), an elegant and WASPy New Yorker, wields sarcasm like a samurai sword and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright’s life.

Perhaps Bright’s only ally is his sister, Ainsley Whitley (Sage), a TV journalist who wishes her brother would “take a break from murder” and have a normal life.

Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Phillips). Arroyo’s one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team – Detective Dani Powell (Perrineau), a headstrong no-nonsense cop who quickly becomes impressed with Bright’s work; and Detective JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.

So much for normal.”

Lou Diamond Phillips and Tom Payne in ‘Prodigal Son’ season 1 episode 12 (Photo by Giovanni Rufino © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC)

Tom Payne in the “Internal Affairs” (Photo by Giovanni Rufino © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC)

Frank Harts, Tom Payne and Lou Diamond Phillips in season 1 episode 12 (Photo by Giovanni Rufino © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC)

Tom Payne and guest star Happy Anderson in season 1 episode 12 (Photo by Giovanni Rufino © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC)

Tom Payne in the “Internal Affairs” episode (Photo by Giovanni Rufino © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC)




