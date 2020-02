Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Eye of the Needle”

Jessica’s still dealing with a blackmailer in Fox’s Prodigal Son season one episode 14. “Eye of the Needle” will air on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Michael Sheen stars as convicted serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly. Tom Payne plays Dr. Whitly’s conflicted son, Malcolm Bright. The cast also includes Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka.

“Eye of the Needle” Plot: Jessica continues to search for more information on the “Girl in the Box,” but is confronted by the “Carousel Killer,” who has a very public vendetta against the Whitlys. While the NYPD investigates families tied to Martin’s victims, it’s ultimately up to Malcolm and Jessica to track down the tip-line caller – turned killer – who is blackmailing her.

Meanwhile, Ainsley receives a big promotion at work, but quickly realizes she may never escape the high demand for serial killer reports.







Season One Details:

“Malcolm Bright (Payne) has a gift. He knows how killers think and how their minds work. Why? Back in the 1990s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called ‘The Surgeon.’ So it makes sense Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business.

He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Meet the happy family. Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is intelligent, wealthy, charismatic and also happens to be a predatory sociopath who killed at least 23 people. Bright’s mother, Jessica Whitly (Young), an elegant and WASPy New Yorker, wields sarcasm like a samurai sword and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright’s life.

Perhaps Bright’s only ally is his sister, Ainsley Whitley (Sage), a TV journalist who wishes her brother would “take a break from murder” and have a normal life.

Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Phillips). Arroyo’s one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team – Detective Dani Powell (Perrineau), a headstrong no-nonsense cop who quickly becomes impressed with Bright’s work; and Detective JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.

So much for normal.”