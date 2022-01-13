‘Quantum Leap’ Gets a Pilot Order at NBC

There have been talks for years about giving Quantum Leap a fresh look, but now it appears those talks have turned into action. NBC confirmed they’ve given Quantum Leap a pilot order (a good first step), and the network even went as far as releasing an updated synopsis.

Per NBC: “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

The synopsis indicates this Quantum Leap‘s actually a sequel, which leaves open the possibility of Scott Bakula’s return at some point. The original series aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993 with Bakula starring as Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell co-starring as Al.

Writer Steven Lilien, writer Bryan Wynbrandt, Don Bellisario (creator of the original series), Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero are on board as executive producers. The sequel’s a Universal Television production.

In addition to the Quantum Leap sequel, NBC announced they’ve given a pilot order to Found. The one-hour drama comes from writer and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner of The CW’s All American. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will executive produce along with Rock My Soul Productions’ Lindsay Dunn.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television are producing.

NBC released the following description of Found:

“In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”







