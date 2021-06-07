‘A Million Little Things” Season 3 2-Part Finale Photos, Plot and Trailer

ABC’s A Million Little Things wraps up season three with the two-part finale, “Justice.” Part one airs on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT followed by part two at 10pm.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episodes 17 and 18 guest stars include Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez, Terry Chen as Alan, Andrew Leeds as Peter, Adam Swain as Tyrell, and Brian Scolaro as Brian. Kari Matchett is Georgia Gregory, Michael Weston is Christopher Gregory, Adam Greydon Reid is Kyle, Donald Sales is Dusti, and Emrik Dante Lopez plays Milo.

“justice: part 1”/“justice: part 2” Plot: Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.