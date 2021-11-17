‘Reno 911!’ Cast Reunites for a ‘The Hunt for QAnon’ Special

The original stars of Reno 911! are reuniting for a special that finds the team tracking Q. Paramount+ teased the Reno 9!! The Hunt for QAnon special with a short video featuring Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) describing Reno 911! as the only cop show they forgot to cancel, a slip-up that allowed the gang to return for new adventures. And although they have no idea what he’s talking about, the teaser also features the gang fully embracing Deputy S. Jones’ “they’ve done it again” declaration.

In addition to Lennon as Dangle and Cedric Yarbrough as Deputy Jones, returning cast members include Robert Ben Garant as Deputy Travis Junior, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Carlos Alazraqui as Deputy James Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Deputy Clementine Johnson. Niecy Nash returns as Deputy Raineesha Williams, Mary Birdsong is Deputy Cherisha Kimball, and Ian Roberts is back as Sergeant Jack Declan.

Paramount+ has set a Thursday, December 23, 2021 premiere date.

The Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios production was directed by Robert Ben Garant. Garant also executive produces along with his co-stars Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, and McLendon-Covey. John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln are also involved as executive producers, and Birdsong and Roberts produced.

The streaming service released the following description of the special:

“On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 9!! The Hunt for QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.”







