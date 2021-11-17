‘The Dog’ Trailer: Channing Tatum’s Upstaged By His Canine Co-Star

The Dog trailer gives far too much away but it’s doubtful that will keep dog people from checking it out. The unusual buddy road-trip comedy stars Channing Tatum as an Army Ranger tasked with taking a military dog to her handler’s funeral. And as the tagline teases, one participant in the road trip is a filthy animal unfit for human company. The other is a dog.

Channing Tatum pulled double duty with the film, starring in and co-directing with Magic Mike screenwriter Reid Carolin. Carolin wrote the screenplay and Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Brett Rodriguez served as producers. Betsy Danbury and Ken Meyer executive produced.

Joining Tatum in front of the camera are Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

MGM is set to unleash Dog in theaters on February 18, 2022.

The Plot:

Dog is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.









