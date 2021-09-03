‘Reservation Dogs’ Earns a Second Season Renewal

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs has picked up a second season renewal order from FX. The popular comedy premiered on August 9, 2021 and currently sits at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it quirky, refreshing, and one of 2021’s best new series.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

The eight episode first season is expected to finish up on September 20, 2021. Season two is targeting a 2022 premiere on FX on Hulu.

The half-hour comedy stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor. Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch serve as executive producers.

Reservation Dogs Description, Courtesy of FX:

Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Reservation Dogs is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. A breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera, every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.