‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s FBI season four kicks off with part one of a special three-part crossover event. FBI: Most Wanted‘s Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz guest star in “All That Glitters” airing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Part two, the FBI: Most Wanted season three premiere, follows at 9pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring season four cast members include Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, and Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs.

“All That Glitters” Plot: After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world.

Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Lutz) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby, in the first part of a special three-part crossover event and the fourth season premiere of FBI.