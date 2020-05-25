‘Siren’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos, Plot and Preview

The trailer for Freeform’s Siren season three episode 10 teases the time of judgement has come. The season three finale, “The Toll of the Sea,” will air on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Eline Powell as Ryn and features Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, and Sibongile Mlambo as Donna.

“The Toll of the Sea” Plot – In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander, while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.







Siren Plot, Courtesy of Freeform:

Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn.

Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.