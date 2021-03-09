‘Secrets of the Whales’ Trailer Takes Us Into the Lives of Whales

Disney+ released a gorgeous trailer for the four-part documentary series, Secrets of the Whales. Narrated by three-time Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver (Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl, Aliens) and executive produced by three-time Oscar winner James Cameron (Titanic), Secrets of the Whales will premiere on Earth Day – April 22, 2021 – on Disney+.

Secrets of the Whales provides an in-depth look at the underwater world of orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals, and sperm whales. The series was produced for National Geographic by Red Rock Films, with Red Rock’s Brian Armstrong and Shannon Malone-DeBenedictis executive producing. Earthship’s Maria Wilhelm and National Geographic’s Pamela Caragol also executive produce.

Disney+ released the following description of the four-part series:

“Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the series ventures deep into the world of whales to witness the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures to reveal life and love from their perspective. Secrets of the Whales unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones.

Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. This is a personal story that very few are lucky enough to witness … until now.”