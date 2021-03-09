‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Earns an Early Season 2 Renewal

CBS has made it official: The Equalizer will return for a second season. The renewal announcement comes just four episodes into the series’ first season.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The drama ranks as the #1 scripted series among viewers 18-54, according to CBS. The first episodes have been averaging 14.6 million viewers, with the series premiere (which aired on Super Bowl Sunday) standing as the most-watched debut of the season. Episode one drew in 23.8 million viewers.

In addition to Queen Latifah, the season one cast includes Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. Queen Latifah serves as an executive producer along with Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer TV series), and Shakim Compere.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.







