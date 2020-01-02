First Look: ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’ Photos

Netflix has just released a new batch of photos from Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help). The streaming service also confirmed the official title and announced the limited series’ premiere date.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is inspired by C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter’s book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker. In addition to Octavia Spencer, the cast includes Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker; Tiffany Haddish as her daughter, Lelia; Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival, Addie Munroe; Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law; Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer, Freeman Ransom; and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

The series has Elle Johnson and Janine Sherman Barrois as co-showrunners. Nicole Jefferson Asher writes and serves as a co-executive producer. Kasi Lemmons and DeMane Davis direct, and Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Maverick Carter, LeBron James, Octavia Spencer, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Kasi Lemmons, and Jamal Henderson executive produce.

The four-part series will air on March 20, 2020.

The Plot:

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time.

Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.







