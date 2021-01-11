Sex Pistols Limited Series Moving Forward at FX

The story of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones is the focus of an upcoming limited series at FX. The network just greenlit the six-episode limited series Pistol based on Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

Oscar winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) is executive producing and directing. Pistol was created by Craig Pearce and Pearce will write along with Frank Cottrell Boyce. Jones, Pearce, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and wiip also executive produce.

Filming is expected to begin in early March 2021.

“It’s great to be back in business with Danny Boyle, an exceptional artist responsible for so many great feature films and TV series,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Steve Jones was at the center of the storm that shook the rock establishment and we’re thrilled to have Danny and the rest of the creative team tell his story as a member of one of music’s most notorious bands – the Sex Pistols.”

FX confirmed the limited series will star Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Acute Misfortune) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (Crawl, 1917, Blackbird) as John Lydon, and Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Medici) as Sid Vicious. Jacob Slater plays Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent, NYPD Blue) is Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) is Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) is Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors) as Nancy Spungen, and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) stars as punk icon Jordan.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” said Boyle. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

“The Sex Pistols changed music forever and Danny Boyle is the perfect director to tell Steve Jones’ story fueled by raw creativity and destruction,” added Paul Lee, CEO wiip. “We’re thrilled to be making this with our friends at FX.”

Pistol Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Anchored by Jones’ memoir, which offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories, Pistol moves from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. Their single “God Save the Queen” was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK’s NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offense to the monarchy.







