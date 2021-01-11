Netflix’s critically acclaimed The Umbrella Academy will start production on season three next month in Toronto. The 10 episode third season will once again star Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Colm Feore, all previously confirmed to reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

Today, Netflix revealed details on new cast members along with their character descriptions. The streaming service didn’t announce when they expect to launch the third season.

New The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast/Characters:

JUSTIN CORNWELL (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, I Am the Night) will play MARCUS, Sparrow #1.

A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

JUSTIN H. MIN (After Yang, The Umbrella Academy) will play BEN, Sparrow #2.

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

BRITNE OLDFORD (The Path, Hunters) will play FEI, Sparrow #3.

Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

JAKE EPSTEIN (Designated Survivor, Suits) will play ALPHONSO, Sparrow #4.

Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

GENESIS RODRIGUEZ (The Fugitive, Big Hero 6) will play SLOANE, Sparrow #5.

A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

CAZZIE DAVID (86'ed, NY Times best-selling author of "No One Asked for This") will play JAYME, Sparrow #6.

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7.

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Way, Bá, Steve Blackman, Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Jesse McKeown executive produce, with series creator Blackman also serving as the showrunner.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of Netflix:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.







