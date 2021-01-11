Palm Springs and Soul each took home three awards in film categories at the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards held on January 10, 2021. On the television side, members of the Critics Choice Association chose The Boys as the big winner among the inaugural Super Awards nominees. Additional films and series earning multiple awards included Da 5 Bloods, The Invisible Man, Lovecraft Country, and BoJack Horseman.

Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the Critics Choice Super Awards which aired on The CW and recognized the best in Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation films and television.

FILM WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Old Guard (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

SERIES WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES

Vikings (History)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series







