A tornado wreaks havoc and Micki thinks Walker deserves to know the truth about his wife’s killer on The CW’s Walker season one episode eight, “Fine is a Four Letter Word.” Directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Katherine Alyse, episode eight will air on April 8, 2021.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Fine is a Four Letter Word” Plot: A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Padalecki), Micki (Morgan) and Trey (Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Brinson), August (Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Pileggi) and Abeline (Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage.

Meanwhile, Liam (Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.