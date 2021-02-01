Oscar Winners Sign Up for Amazon’s ‘Solos’ Series

The Amazon Original series Solos has landed an impressive cast that includes multiple Oscar winners. Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), and Helen Mirren (The Queen) will be joined by Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon), Dan Stevens (Legion), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), and Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) in the dramatic anthology series from showrunner and executive producer David Weil (Hunters).

Amazon’s targeting a 2021 launch.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” stated David Weil.

Weil is joined by Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster as executive producers. Pixie Wespiser is on board as a producer. According to the official announcement, Weil, Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff, and Tiffany Johnson are confirmed to direct season one episodes.

The Solos Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.







