‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Debuts an Official Trailer and Poster

Disney+ just delivered Star Wars fans – in particular, Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans – another reason to celebrate May 4th. The streaming service released a lengthy official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch and confirmed the series will launch with a special 70-minute premiere on May 4, 2021. New episodes of the animated Star Wars series will arrive on subsequent Fridays.

Disney+ also released the series’ official season one poster.

The Lucasfilm production is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Rau is the supervising director, Corbett is the head writer, and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) serves as a producer.

Series Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.