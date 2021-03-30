CBS’s FBI will return from a three week break with season three episode 10, “Checks and Balances,” an episode that finds the team searching for armed robbers. Directed by Stephen Surjik from a script by Tamara Jaron and Claire Demorest, episode 10 will air on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Episode 10 guest stars include Damon Gupton, Jeremy Davidson, Roderick Hill, Angela Wildflower, Allison Wick, Michael O’Leary, and Jill Dalton. Isaiah Seward, Paul Douglas Anderson, Laurence Blum, Brian Ray Norris, Lori Vega, James Schultz, Malinda Logan, Jake Wells, Kimberly Marable, and Andrea Sooch also guest star.

“Checks and Balances” Plot: The team must track down two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies, with the latest leaving an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead. Also, Tiffany and Scola butt heads on whether or not to accept the local NYPD’s offer to help in the investigation.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Newest to the team – and the FBI – is smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD and is now partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.