‘Stranger Things’ New Season 4 Teaser Trailer: Eleven, Are You Listening?

Production on season four of Netflix’s critically acclaimed, award-winning sci-fi drama Stranger Things is currently underway after a pause in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new one-minute teaser trailer has just dropped for the upcoming season, igniting debates as to whether Brenner (Matthew Modine) is alive or only seen in a flashback. And if he’s actually alive, is he back working at Hawkins National Laboratory?

The teaser didn’t confirm the expected premiere date, although it’s likely we’ll see season four drop later this year.

Returning cast members include Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Joining the series for season four are Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus.

Stranger Things was created by Ross and Matt Duffer. The Duffer brothers executive produce along with Iain Paterson and 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

In an August 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer confirmed season four will not be the series’ final season. “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story,” said Duffer.

A Look Back at Stranger Things, Courtesy of Netflix:

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.







