CBS’s Survivor: Winners at War will conclude with a special three-hour finale. The 40th season will wrap up on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 beginning at 8pm. A two-hour episode will lead into the season finale and the reveal of Survivor: Winners at War‘s champion.

The 32nd season of The Amazing Race will premiere the following week on Wednesday, May 20th at 8pm ET/PT. The new season will debut with a two-hour premiere and then will slip into its normal one-hour episodes on May 27th at 8pm ET/PT.

“When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period,” stated Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

The upcoming season of The Amazing Race was shot prior to the world shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 teams will travel through destinations including Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Brazil as they compete to outrace their competition.

The Sole Survivor of this season’s Survivor: Winners at War takes home a $2 million prize for outlasting, outplaying, and outwitting other previous seasons’ winners. Due to social distancing, host Jeff Probst will “virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

The Amazing Race season 32 will kick off at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Phil Keoghan returns to host the globe-trotting competition series which awards a $1 million prize to the team that crosses the finish line first.

Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Jesse Jensen, and Kahaia Pearson executive produce Survivor. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are The Amazing Race‘s executive producers.







