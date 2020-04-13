‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of “Under the Gun”

Nolan and Harper wind up in lockdown on ABC’s The Rookie season two episode 18. Directed by Tori Garrett from a script by Terence Paul Winter and Elizabeth Davis Beall, episode 18 will air on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

Episode 18’s guest stars include Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, and Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson.

The “Under the Gun” Plot – Officers Nolan and Harper are tasked with escorting four juvenile offenders to a Scared Straight program at a correctional facility that quickly becomes a riotous situation. Meanwhile, Nolan is uncertain about his relationship with Grace after she fails to introduce him to her ex-husband.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”







