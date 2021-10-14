NBA all-star Kevin Durant’s life inspired Apple TV+’s Swagger, an upcoming drama set in the world of youth basketball. Apple TV+ just released the full trailer for the series which launches on October 29, 2021 with the release of the first three episodes.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson, Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, and Caleel Harris. The ensemble also includes James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera.

Reggie Rock Bythewood created Swagger and serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, Samantha Corbin-Miller, and Rich Kleiman also executive produce the Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema production.

The Plot and Characters, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.







