‘SWAT’ Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: Photos, Plot Details and Cast

Michael Beach returns to guest star as Leroy and Kenny Johnson’s daughter Angelica Scarlet Johnson’s back as Kelly on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season five episode 10. Directed by Guy Ferland from a script by Melissa Park, episode 10 – “Three Guns” – will air on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 10:30pm ET, 10pm PT.

The season five cast is led by Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Alex Russell stars as Jim Street, Jay Harrington plays David “Deacon” Kay, Lina Esco is Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, and Patrick St. Esprit stars as Commander Robert Hicks.

“Three Guns” Plot: The SWAT team partners with the DEA to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles, high-power weapons with new technology capable of cutting through armored tanks. Also, a personal issue for Tan arises when a colleague is hurt in the field; Hondo’s inquiry into the arrest of a homeless veteran for Leroy (Beach), Darryl’s father, sparks an idea for a new policing initiative; and Luca suspects the mother of his mentee, Kelly (Angelica Scarlet Johnson), wants to date him.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. However, Hondo is forced to question his professional identity when he is demoted from Squad Leader after going public to expose racial corruption within the LAPD.

The other members of Hondo’s elite S.W.A.T. unit include David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; newlywed Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

With Hondo no longer leading the charge, these dedicated men and women face an uncertain future as they bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.