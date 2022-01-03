‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 11 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

The drama heats up on ABC’s The Rookie season four episode 11 as John and Bailey work on taking down Bailey’s ex-con/current husband. Episode 11 was directed by Tori Garrett from a script by Terence Paul Winter and will air on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Guest stars include Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, True Valentino as Aaron Thorson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Steve Kazee as Jason Wyler, Kanoa Goo as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford, and Jamil Walker Smith as Curtis Jones.

“End Game” Plot: The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara.