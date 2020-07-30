‘Tell Me a Story’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos, Plot and Trailer

The CW’s summer pickup Tell Me a Story season one episode two picks up with Jordan losing his wife during a robbery and Kayla finding out she had sex with one of her teachers. Season one episode two, “Loss,” was directed by Liz Friedlander from a script by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan. Episode two airs on August 4, 2020.

The cast of season one is led by James Wolk as Jordan Evans, Billy Magnussen as Nick Simpson, Dania Ramirez as Hannah Perez, Danielle Campbell as Kayla Powell, and Paul Wesley as Eddie Longo. Kim Cattrall plays Colleen Powell, Dorian Crossmond Missick is Sam, Michael Raymond-James is Mitch Longo, Davi Santos is Gabe Perez, Sam Jaeger is Tim Powell, and Zabryna Guevara plays Detective Garcia.

“Chapter 2: Loss” Plot: THIS IS NO FAIRYTALE – Jordan (Wolk) helps the police pinpoint one of the masked robbers of the jewelry heist, Eddie (Wesley). After their ill-advised one-night stand, Kayla (Campbell) tries to keep her distance from Nick (Billy Magnussen) but finds it very hard to stay away. Hannah (Ramirez) helps Gabe (Santos) cover his tracks

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel’ into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”