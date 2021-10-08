‘The Afterparty’ Teaser Trailer Sets Up a Murder Mystery

Filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 21 Jump Street) are the creative forces behind Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series, The Afterparty, debuting next January. Judging solely by the first teaser trailer, The Afterparty could become the streaming service’s breakout comedy of 2022. Hopefully the series is as funny as its teaser.

“This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”

The first season stars Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project). Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Dave Franco (The Rental), and John Early (Search Party) also star in the eight-episode season.

Chris Miller created the series and directs, executive produces, and serves as showrunner. Phil Lord and Anthony King also executive produce. The behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Carl Herse, production designer Bruce Hill, costume designer Trayce Gigi Field, composer Daniel Pemberton, and editor Joel Negron.

Apple TV+ released the following description of season one:

“The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.”







