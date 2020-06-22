‘The Great North’ Earns a Season 2 Order Prior to Season 1

Fox has gone ahead and given the upcoming animated comedy The Great North a renewal order for a second season before season one even premieres. The new comedy was created by Bob’s Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin along with writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show). All three serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the animated series.

Bob’s Burgers creator is involved as an executive producer.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty, and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” stated Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

The season one voice cast includes Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Megan Mullally, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Dulcé Sloan.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

“The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY (Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, WOLF, (Forte) and his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Sloan), her middle brother, HAM (Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON (Nancherla).

While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.”







