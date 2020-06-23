‘Foundation’ Epic Sci-Fi Series Reveals a Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes

The Dark Knight Trilogy‘s David S. Goyer guides Apple+’s ambitious sci-fi series, Foundation. The drama is based on the beloved award-winning novel by Isaac Asimov and in this just released video, we get a glimpse behind the scenes into season one’s production.

The Apple Original series stars Jared Harris (Carnival Row) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day, and Lou Llobell as Gaal. Leah Harvey (Search and Destroy) is Salvor, Laura Birn (The Innocents) is Demerzel, Terrence Mann (Sense8) is Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton plays Brother Dawn.

Goyer is the season one showrunner and serves as an executive producer. Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple+:

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.