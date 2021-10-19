‘The Great’ Season 2 Trailer: Catherine Prepares to Rule Russia

Peter’s shocked to learn Catherine’s dubbed herself “The Great” as the official trailer for season two of Hulu’s The Great begins. “It is if you’re not great. If you are, they’re just calling things what they are,” replies Catherine.

The two-minute trailer also finds Catherine suggesting she’d rather choke to death on a tiny chicken than make love to her husband and shows her commitment to tearing Russia away from her hubby in a bloodless coup.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return to lead the cast as Catherine and Peter. Phoebe Fox plays Marial, Adam Godley is Archbishop, and Gwilym Lee is Grigor Dymov. Charity Wakefield stars as Georgina, Douglas Hodge is Velementov, Sacha Dhawan plays Orlo, Bayo Gbadamosi is Arkady, and Belinda Bromilow stars as Aunt Elizabeth.

Gillian Anderson joins the series as Catherine’s mother, Joanna.

The second season will premiere on Friday, November 19, 2021 with the release of all 10 episodes.

Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman, and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding executive produce. Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West also serve as executive producers.

The Great is a Civic Center Media production in association with MRC Television.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.







