‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 3 Preview: Promo, Photos, and Plot

The team reflects on the events of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on CBS’s SEAL Team season five episode three, “Nine Ten.” Directed by Jessica Paré from a script by Dana Greenblatt, episode three will air on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:30pm ET, 10pm PT.

David Boreanaz returns to lead the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks stars as Lisa Davis.

Episode three guest stars include Travis James, Francesca Xuereb, Pierce Pope, C. Thomas Howell, Cheyenne Haynes, Robert Olsen, and Mia Pollini.

“Nine Ten” Plot: As members of Bravo team travel to New York City, they reflect on a day that shaped each of their lives forever.

SEAL Team Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.







