‘The Great’ Trailer: Satirical Comedy Starring Nicholas Hoult, Elle Fanning

Hulu’s upcoming original comedic drama The Great has unveiled a new attention-grabbing trailer. If the series created, written, and executive produced by Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite screenwriter) wasn’t on your binge-watching list already, it will be after checking out the just-released promo video.

The satirical comedy stars Elle Fanning (All the Bright Places) as a young Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult (The Favourite) as Emperor Peter. Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow also star in the original series.

All 10 episodes of the series which is “incorporating historical facts occasionally” are set to be released on Hulu on May 15, 2020.

Elle Fanning, Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman served as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter.

Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military, and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”







