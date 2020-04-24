‘Valley Girl’ Remake Releases First Single – “We Got the Beat”

Interscope Records just released the first single from the upcoming (and much-delayed) remake of the teen romantic comedy, Valley Girl. The first single features the film’s cast singing the Go-Go’s anthem, “We Got the Beat.”

The music video features choreography by So You Think You Can Dance‘s Mandy Moore. (Not the Mandy Moore who stars in This Is Us.) The soundtrack’s expected to arrive on May 8, 2020. The film will also be released in drive-ins and on digital on May 8th.

The Valley Girl remake stars Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) taking on the role played by Deborah Foreman in the original 1983 film. Joshua Whitehouse (Poldark) handles the male lead, a role played by Nicolas Cage in the ’83 romcom.

The film also stars Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Ashleigh Murray, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, and Camila Morrone. Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis) directed from a screenplay by Amy Talkington, based on the story by Andrew Lane and Wayne Crawford.

Matt Smith (Rim of the World) and Steven J. Wolfe (500 Days of Summer) served as producers.

The Plot:

Julie (Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.







