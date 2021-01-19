It’s time to play the music…it’s time to light the lights… Or, at least on February 19, 2021 it will be as Disney+ has confirmed The Muppet Show will be available to stream beginning on that day via the subscription service. Muppet fans will not only have access to seasons one through three but also seasons four and five. Four and five have never before been available on home entertainment prior to their arrival on Disney+.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” stated the world’s most famous frog, Kermit. Hecklers/lifetime balcony dwellers added, “Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Jim Henson’s The Muppet Show features Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the Swedish Chef. The variety show starring lovable muppets premiered in 1976 and featured musical numbers, comedy bits, and appearances by big-name guest stars. Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill are just a sampling of the celebrities who shared the stage with Kermie and the rest of the Muppet gang.









