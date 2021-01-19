‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

Shaun prepares for his first visit with Lea’s parents on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode eight. Directed by Rachel Leiterman from a script by Patti Carr, episode eight is set to air on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Eden Summer Gilmore, Kristoffer Polaha, Barclay Hope, Julie Warner, Brian Marc, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Summer Brown guest star.

“Parenting” Plot: The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea’s parents for the first time.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.