‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos: “Crusade” Plot, Cast and Air Date

The team takes on extremists on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode eight, “Crusade.” Directed by Billy Gierhart from a script by Sarah Alderson, episode eight is set to air on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Guest stars include Joy Osmanski, Adam Aalderks, Geoff Meed, Isabella Hoffman, Larissa Jewel, and Traci Belushi. Michael Miranda, Patrick Day, Guido Cocomello, Nancy De Mayo, Juanita Jennings, and Ptosha Storey also guest star.

“Crusade” Plot: SWAT searches for a group of extremists carrying out coordinated attacks against local businesses. Also, Deacon and his wife, Annie, find themselves at odds when Annie wants to enroll their daughter, Lila, in private school.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.