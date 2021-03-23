HBO’s just debuted the official trailer for The Nevers, a new sci-fi drama created by Joss Whedon (The Avengers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer). The Nevers will kick off the first part of season one on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Part one consists of six one-hour episodes. Part two will arrive at a later date.

The cast of season one is led by Laura Donnelly (Outlander) and Ann Skelly (Vikings). Olivia Williams (The Father), James Norton (Little Women), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Ben Chaplin (Mad Dogs), and Denis O’Hare (American Gods) also star in the period drama with a supernatural twist.

The Nevers cast also includes Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven, and Nick Frost.

The Plot and Characters, Courtesy of HBO:

August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched.

James Norton as Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity.

Tom Riley as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Lavinia’s sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own.

Pip Torrens as Lord Gilbert Massen, a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines.

Ben Chaplin as Inspector Frank Mundi, who’s torn between his police duties and moral compass.

Denis O’Hare as Edmund Hague, a deranged doctor searching for the source of the powers.

Amy Manson as the tortured, murderous Maladie, who derives power from pain.

Rochelle Neil as the fire-wielding Annie “Bonfire” Carby, one of Maladie’s motley gang.

Zackary Momoh as orphanage doctor Horatio Cousens, whose turn equips him with healing powers.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Mary Brighton, a broken and resilient performer pursuing her dream of singing on stage.

Elizabeth Berrington as Lucy Best, adaptive and streetwise, her quick-wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past.

Anna Devlin as Primrose Chattoway who, at ten feet tall and a dreamy demeanor, wishes to be an ordinary girl not taking up too much space.

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh and aspiring lawyer, determined to live her life as she planned.

Viola Prettejohn as Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak any form of language they understand.

Ella Smith as Désireé Blodgett, a prostitute with a power that gets her in trouble and a six-year old son who never speaks.

Vinnie Heaven as Nimble Jack, a rakish and charming young thief and an expert at breaking and entering.

Nick Frost as feared criminal overlord Declan “Beggar King” Orrun.







