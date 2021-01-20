‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Things get crazy after a volcanic eruption on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season two episode two. “2100” will air on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT after a new episode of 9-1-1.

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Gina Torres is Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“2100” Plot: After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to save lives at a college pool party, a family’s mini-golf outing, and a woman trapped in her food truck by a horde of scorpions.