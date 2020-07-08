‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer Featuring “Here Comes The End”

Netflix just released the official trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed comic book-inspired series, The Umbrella Academy. The new three-minute trailer features “Here Comes The End,” an original song from comic book creator/musician Gerard Way.

Commenting on the original song, Way said, “I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

Netflix has set a July 31, 2020 premiere date for season two.

Gerard Way wrote the comic book series, Gabriel Bá illustrated, and Dark Horse Comics is the publisher. Steve Blackman guides the series as showrunner and executive producer, with Way, Bá, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg also executive producing.

Season two brings back Ellen Page (Into the Forest) as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper (Black Sails) as Luther Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan (Genius) as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda (Switched at Birth) as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn) as Number Five, and Justin Min (Beerfest: Thirst for Victory) as Ben Hargreeves.

Yusuf Gatewood joins the cast as Raymond, Ritu Arya is playing Lila, and Marin Ireland is a newcomer named Sissy.

Details on The Umbrella Academy Season 2:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

About Season 2: Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”









