‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Brainwave”

Fortunately for fans of the superhero series, The CW announced between episodes seven and eight that Stargirl will return for a second season. Meanwhile season one of the popular series continues with episode nine, “Brainwave.” Stargirl episode nine was directed by Tamra Davis from a script by Colleen McGuinness and will air on July 14, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Brainwave” Plot: DADDY DEAREST — Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.